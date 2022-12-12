La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 25,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 471,426 shares.The stock last traded at $23.90 and had previously closed at $24.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LZB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.03.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,109,000 after acquiring an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after buying an additional 131,195 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,792,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,648,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,408,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.