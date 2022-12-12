KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Shares of KVHI opened at $10.02 on Thursday. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.56.
KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.
