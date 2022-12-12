KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of KVHI opened at $10.02 on Thursday. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVHI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 620.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 77,503 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 74,421 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 35,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

