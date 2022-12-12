KonPay Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $105.92 Million (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. One KonPay token can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KonPay has a market capitalization of $105.92 million and approximately $489,701.99 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KonPay has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

