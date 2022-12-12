KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Up 1,718.2% in November

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 1,718.2% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KNYJY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($50.53) to €46.00 ($48.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on KONE Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on KONE Oyj from €36.00 ($37.89) to €35.00 ($36.84) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KONE Oyj from €52.00 ($54.74) to €53.00 ($55.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of KONE Oyj stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,739. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

