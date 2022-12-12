KlayUniverse Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.48 Million (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $2.48 million and $1,783.07 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 54.8% lower against the dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $915.10 or 0.05374016 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00508375 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,129.16 or 0.30121497 BTC.

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.02204182 USD and is down -71.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $890.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

