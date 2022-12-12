Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Update

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Klabin Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KLBAY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. Klabin has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $11.04.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Klabin

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Klabin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Klabin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

