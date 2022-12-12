Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €43.70 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.70 ($46.00) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KGX. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($24.21) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($33.68) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($17.89) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Kion Group Price Performance

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €28.02 ($29.49) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($60.92) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($86.13). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €24.25 and a 200-day moving average of €33.90.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

