Kin Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Kin has a market cap of $19.62 million and $278,762.22 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009534 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $902.02 or 0.05305105 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.00508854 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,042,205,856,150 tokens. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org.
Kin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars.
