KeyCorp Cuts Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $100.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRUS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

CRUS opened at $76.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.34. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $540.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.66 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $46,728,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 435.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 549,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 446,800 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $20,645,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

