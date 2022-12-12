Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 26,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 321,418 shares.The stock last traded at $54.83 and had previously closed at $56.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.50%.

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kemper by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Kemper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.