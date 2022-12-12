Kaspa (KAS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.76 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $104.47 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,071,566,973 coins and its circulating supply is 15,071,577,252 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,048,304,906 with 15,048,313,422.594809 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.0072029 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,970,546.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

