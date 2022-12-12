JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Price Target to GBX 180

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 169 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.19) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Mitchells & Butlers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

