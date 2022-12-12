JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Worldline in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a €63.00 ($66.32) price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Worldline from €49.00 ($51.58) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Worldline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Worldline Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. Worldline has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $29.87.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

