JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target to GBX 700

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 675 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($8.54) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Investec raised shares of Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 760 ($9.27) to GBX 770 ($9.39) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.71) to GBX 600 ($7.32) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 517 ($6.30) to GBX 546 ($6.66) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 630 ($7.68) to GBX 645 ($7.86) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $646.86.

OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

