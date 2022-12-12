JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €64.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($102.11) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($71.58) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

DHER opened at €40.00 ($42.11) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €23.88 ($25.14) and a twelve month high of €110.65 ($116.47). The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion and a PE ratio of -8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.32.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

