JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JOFFU. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 288,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 50,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JOFFU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,707. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.08.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

