Jet Protocol (JET) 1-Day Volume Tops $61,019.90

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 11th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $42.56 million and approximately $61,019.90 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00011761 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00045252 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005846 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021126 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00238675 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003726 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02514709 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $75,008.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

