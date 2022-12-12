JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 471,400 shares, an increase of 1,785.6% from the November 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JE Cleantech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JE Cleantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of JE Cleantech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

JE Cleantech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JCSE traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.90. 357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,874. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79. JE Cleantech has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22.

JE Cleantech Company Profile

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

