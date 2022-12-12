JBF Capital Inc. Takes Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6,231.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 101.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.82. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,554,623 shares in the company, valued at $31,185,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,554,623 shares in the company, valued at $31,185,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,055,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 674,760 shares of company stock worth $14,511,012. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

