JBF Capital Inc. Sells 46,384 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

JBF Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,384 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,851,000 after acquiring an additional 318,294 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Teck Resources by 274.3% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 594.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Teck Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,036,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,367,000 after buying an additional 262,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,115,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,839,000 after buying an additional 41,287 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECK opened at $36.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

