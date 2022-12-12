JBF Capital Inc. Invests $163,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

