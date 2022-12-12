JBF Capital Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for approximately 0.9% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after acquiring an additional 228,912 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 360.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407,271 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Cameco by 3.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,934,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,765,000 after purchasing an additional 221,318 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

