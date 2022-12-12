IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,040 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in IX Acquisition were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IX Acquisition by 30.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.

Get IX Acquisition alerts:

IX Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ IXAQU remained flat at $10.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. IX Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

IX Acquisition Company Profile

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.