iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the November 15th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGRN. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BGRN stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,546. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $55.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

