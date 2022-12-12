iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 38,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 79.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $97.57. The company had a trading volume of 65,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,631. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

