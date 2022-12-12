iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,631. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

