iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Lowered by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.7% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 765.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $14,264,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 82,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BATS:USMV traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,493 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average is $71.39.

