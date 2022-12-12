iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 217,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.63. 559,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,621,664. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

