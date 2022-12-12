iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Down 11.4%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 452,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 15,924,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $5.10 to $4.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.
iQIYI Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iQIYI (IQ)
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.