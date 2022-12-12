iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Down 11.4%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 452,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 15,924,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $5.10 to $4.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

iQIYI Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

About iQIYI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 168.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 117,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 79.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,363 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 47,087 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 24.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 838,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 165,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 34,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

