Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.
IOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.82.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %
Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.38. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after buying an additional 453,337 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
