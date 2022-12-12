Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Update

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the November 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 112,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VPV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,527. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0383 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

