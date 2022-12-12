Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the November 15th total of 313,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000.
Shares of PIE remained flat at $18.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 67,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,087. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $25.90.
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.
