Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the November 15th total of 313,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PIE remained flat at $18.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 67,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,087. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

