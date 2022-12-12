Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the November 15th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,646 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 122.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 716.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSMR traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

