Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,236,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,862 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,835,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,550,000 after buying an additional 128,749 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,075,000 after buying an additional 278,832 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $20.22. 1,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,362. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29.

