Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Downgraded by Grupo Santander to Neutral

Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $23.59 on Thursday. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.44. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $428.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 51,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

