Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Sells 92,320 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 92,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $1,972,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,035,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,133,058.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 506,359 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $10,709,492.85.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $2,552,190.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88.

On Friday, November 25th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 26,883 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $562,392.36.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,985 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,289.20.

On Monday, November 21st, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28.

On Friday, November 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,893,060.72.

On Monday, November 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $4,131,730.80.

On Friday, November 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $363.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,321. The firm has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $348.64 and a 200 day moving average of $328.71.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

