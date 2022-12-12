Insider Selling: Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CPHR) Director Christian Godin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total transaction of C$15,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,919.

Christian Godin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Christian Godin sold 5,000 shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$18,500.00.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TSE:CPH remained flat at C$3.96 on Monday. 23,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76. Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.54 and a 12-month high of C$4.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.79.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

