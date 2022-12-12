Insider Buying: Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Director Purchases 5,251 Shares of Stock

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Lewis purchased 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,898.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,663.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:NR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.87. 835,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,494. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.93. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $219.85 million for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 372,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

