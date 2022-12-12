Insider Buying: Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Director Purchases 5,251 Shares of Stock

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Lewis purchased 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,898.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,663.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Newpark Resources Price Performance
NYSE:NR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.87. 835,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,494. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.93. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $219.85 million for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Newpark Resources
Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newpark Resources (NR)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.