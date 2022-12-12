Insider Buying: Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Acquires £24,925 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Charles Julian Cazalet purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of £997 ($1,215.71) per share, for a total transaction of £24,925 ($30,392.64).

Charles Julian Cazalet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

On Friday, September 30th, Charles Julian Cazalet purchased 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of £970 ($1,182.78) per share, for a total transaction of £24,250 ($29,569.56).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LTI stock opened at GBX 1,007.50 ($12.29) on Monday. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 944 ($11.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,425 ($17.38). The company has a market cap of £2.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,009.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,053.14.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.