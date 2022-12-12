Insider Buying: Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Director Acquires 1,390 Shares of Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ITW traded up $4.49 on Monday, hitting $224.25. 1,027,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.04 and its 200 day moving average is $201.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,664 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after acquiring an additional 562,273 shares in the last quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,529,000 after acquiring an additional 520,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $91,466,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.31.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

