Insider Buying: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) Director Randall Michael Giuffre acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 223,146 shares in the company, valued at $312,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Randall Michael Giuffre also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 6th, Randall Michael Giuffre acquired 2,300 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $3,105.00.
- On Thursday, December 1st, Randall Michael Giuffre acquired 46,133 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $55,359.60.
- On Tuesday, November 29th, Randall Michael Giuffre acquired 18,125 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $21,568.75.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ DMAC traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.49. 44,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,471. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
