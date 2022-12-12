Insider Buying: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) Director Randall Michael Giuffre acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 223,146 shares in the company, valued at $312,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Randall Michael Giuffre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Randall Michael Giuffre acquired 2,300 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $3,105.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Randall Michael Giuffre acquired 46,133 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $55,359.60.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Randall Michael Giuffre acquired 18,125 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $21,568.75.

NASDAQ DMAC traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.49. 44,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,471. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

