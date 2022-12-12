Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €32.50 by Morgan Stanley

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €32.50 ($34.21) price objective by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($40.53) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($43.68) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($14.14) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($20.74).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.