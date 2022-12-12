Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 4,830.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS IDCBY traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 77,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.29. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 25.88%.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.