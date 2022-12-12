Immutable X Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $239.26 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00002463 BTC on exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $239.26 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

