Immutable X Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $239.26 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00002463 BTC on exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $239.26 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002093 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $907.18 or 0.05329094 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.00507542 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,119.76 or 0.30075248 BTC.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
