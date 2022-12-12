IMA Wealth Inc. Has $741,000 Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $41.33.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

