IMA Wealth Inc. Buys New Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 41.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.00.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,539 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $191.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.23. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $570.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.