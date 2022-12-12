IMA Wealth Inc. Buys 1,400 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3,684.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $330.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.10. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $675.21. The firm has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.96.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

