i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Sees Large Volume Increase

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 171,732 shares.The stock last traded at 2.68 and had previously closed at 2.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAUX. National Bank of Canada began coverage on i-80 Gold in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on i-80 Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

i-80 Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.