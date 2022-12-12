HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 11.2%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 11.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. 22,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,858,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $2.90 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of $671.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.94 million. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

