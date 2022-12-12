HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives $4.35 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.35.

HUYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Ronit Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 24.8% in the third quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 551.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 104,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Trading Up 23.5 %

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $826.10 million, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.79. HUYA has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.94 million. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. Analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

